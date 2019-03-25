Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested

(AP) – U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna in Los Angeles says Avenatti could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted on wire and bank fraud charges.

Hanna says the case filed in Los Angeles on Friday and unsealed Monday paints “an ugly picture of lawless conduct and greed.”

Hanna says the case had nothing to do with politics and the facts speak for themselves. He says the Mueller report had nothing to with the timing of the announcement.

The case alleges in part that Avenatti collected a $1.6 million settlement for a client and used it for his own interests.

Porn star Stormy Daniels says she’s “saddened but not shocked” over the arrest of her former attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Daniels issued a statement Monday on Twitter saying she fired Avenatti a month ago after “discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly.” She said she wouldn’t elaborate.

Nike says it has been cooperating with the federal government’s ongoing investigation of college basketball for more than a year.

The company issued a statement Monday saying it “will not be extorted or hide information that is relevant to a government investigation.”

Nike officials told investigators Avenatti claimed to know of rules violations by an amateur basketball team sponsored by the company.

Nike said it “believes in ethical and fair play, both in business and sports, and will continue to assist the prosecutors.”