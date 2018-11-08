Authorities: Suspected Gunman Dies In CA Bar

(AP) – Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow says the gunman and 12 people are dead in a shooting at a Southern California bar late Wednesday.

Authorities say a Sheriff’s Sargeant is one of the victims. No other information on the victims was immediately known.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says its hosts “College Country Night” every Wednesday. Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.