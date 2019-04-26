Autism: A Final Thought

(Part Five of a series)

April is Autism Awareness Month. That has been goal of a week-long series of articles concerning autism and its affect on the children diagnosed, their parents and the society around them.

It’s the understanding by society as a whole that can help the children and parents cope with autism, according to Easterseals of Central Illinois Behavioral Analyst Kaitlyn Linsley.

“Just that acceptance and understanding, the lack of judgment, outpouring, these kids are just kids,” Linsley said.

Linsley is someone wants to help in another, there is a shortage of behavioral consultants and behavioral assistants (BCBA).

“Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapy is based on the science of behavior,” Linsley said. “We look at what a kid behaves the way they do, whether it’s a skill they’re developing or a problem behavior that they have.”

“Worldwide we’re at a shortage of 55,000 BCBA’s. It’s a growing therapy but with a big shortage. We have a awesome therapists who are BCBA’s and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBT’s) who work with out kiddos, but the need is always there,” Linsley said. “We always have more kids with autism waiting in line. We want to be able to help and serve as many kids we can.”

The final word goes to Meghan Brignadello of Dunlap. Her son, Connor, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three.

“As a parent, by biggest fear is that somebody looks at (Connor) differently and doesn’t include him when all he wants is to be included. Because as soon as somebody has actually gotten to his level, he wants to be their friend,” Brignadello said.

One in 59 children has been diagnosed with autism.

