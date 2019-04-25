Autism: A Parent’s Story

(Part Four in a series)

Meet Connor.

Connor, 6, was diagnosed with autism at age three. Autism is a neurological disorder in the brain that is diagnosed in most children at around Connor’s age when he was diagnosed.

Connor’s mother is Meghan Brignadello of Dunlap.

“We started noticing he wasn’t speaking, he had limited eye contact, he had a hard time socializing, along with a really hard time with transitioning…just going through daily transitions,” Brignadello said.

Then came the day she heard the “A-word.”

“It was a scary feeling. It was unchartered territory,” Brignadello said. “How am I going to navigate this whole process? He’s only three, is this something he’s going to outgrow?”

“When you have a child you don’t want to hear anything bad about your child. You want everything to be hunky-dory and perfect and you’re so excited about what the journey’s going to hold,” Brignadello said. “But when when you hear the word autism, something that’s not with a typical developing child, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, something’s wrong or what did I do wrong?’”

Brignadello gets emotional when she talks about the progress Connor has made in the past three years.

“Being with Easterseals, now I’m seeing he’s going to hit goals. He’s interacting with peers, he’s talking more, speaking full sentences. Those were things we weren’t for sure were going to happen.”

Brignadello has had to deal with the looks from people around her when she and Connor are in public.

“I just blocked everybody out and focused my attention on him,” Brignadello said. “Have patience, say ‘Hi,’ just include somebody that my be different. We’re all different, that’s the thing. We’re all completely different, that’s what makes the world go round.”

“As a parent, by biggest fear is that somebody looks at (Connor) differently and doesn’t include him when all he wants is to be included. Because as soon as somebody has actually gotten to his level, he wants to be their friend.”

“Have patience. We’re all trying to figure out something in this world,” Brignadello said.

But, going through the ordeal has created an even greater bond between a mother and her son.

“Connor, the gift that he’s given me, he’s opened my eyes to so much I didn’t think about in life growing up,” Brignadello said. “I didn’t have this worry. But he has made be look at the world in a whole different way. He may be quirky, he may do things differently than me, but then I think, ‘Oh, I get that, that makes total sense.’”

More information concerning autism can be found HERE.

More information concerning Easterseals of Central Illinois and autism services available can be found HERE.