Autism: Erasing The Stigma

(Part Three in a series)

You have likely seen the interactions and tantrums associated with autism. One in 59 children are diagnosed with autism by the age of three. Autism is a neurological disorder affecting the child’s brain. There is no cure and it is a lifetime challenge.

Kaitlyn Linsley, behavioral analyst with Easterseals of Central Illinois, says society needs to be more understanding of autism and, especially, the child and the parents. That’s what April and Autism Awareness Month is all about.

“For the individual with autism a lot of times everyone assumes there’s some sort of cognitive or intellectual disability along with their autism and that’s not necessarily true,” Linsley said. “We have lots of individuals with autism who have above average IQ’s and who have average IQ’s. So, a lot of time people tend to talk down to individuals with autism or talk to them at a lower level because we assume their cognitive ability is different.”

“For the parents, a lot of judgment and stigma comes to behavioral problems,” Linsley said. “‘You don’t discipline well enough, you need to be harder on them, you don’t know what you’re doing,’ when really that parent is bending over backwards and doing everything right, it’s just challenging.”

Easterseals Occupational Therpist Katie Pena echoes Linsley’s comments.

“Sometimes we see a bigger kid throwing a fit who looks like a two-year-old and we automatically look at the parents,” Pena said. “I think we just need to be more understanding that these kids do have a harder time with transitions with busy environments. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re a bad kid and it’s doesn’t necessarily mean the parents don’t know how to handle it. (The parents) are already embarrassed that their kid’s throwing a fit in public when they’re eight.”

Meghan Brignadello of Dunlap has a six-year-old son, Connor, who was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

“I just blocked everybody out and focused my attention on him,” Brignadello said. “What I learned was just getting on his eye level and give him some squeezes. He loves to be touched and just be held or just hugged. But I just had to tune out everybody else because everybody else doesn’t matter. All that matters is that little boy and making him just feel grounded again.”

