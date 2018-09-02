Autopsy: East Bluff Homicide Victim Shot In The Back

An autopsy reveals an East Bluff Peoria homicide victim died of a single gunshot wound to the back and bleeding from the wound that could not be controlled.

Jordan Allison, 21, was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Sunday in the emergency room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. The Peoria County coroner says a single bullet was recovered during autopsy, but the caliber is not known. There was no evidence of defensive wounds.

Allison was dropped off at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center by private vehicle around 2:55 a.m. as officers responded to a ShotSpotter report of multiple rounds fired in the 2300 block of N. Peoria Ave. A crime scene was found near the corner of Peoria and Archer.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area seeking witnesses. A K9 search was also conducted at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers (309-673-9000).

