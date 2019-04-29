Avengers Endgame Is Already the Biggest Movie of All Time

“Avengers: Endgame” probably had more hype than any other movie in HISTORY . . . and yet, it somehow still managed to EXCEED expectations. How many times have you seen it already? Do you agree it’s the greatest move ever?

Opening weekend projections for “Endgame” started at around $250 million last month and grew to $300 million over the past week or two . . . but it ended up raking in $350 MILLION in the U.S., and $1.2 BILLION worldwide.That shatters the previous records of $257.7 million domestically, and $640.5 million globally, which were both were set by “Avengers: Infinity War” last year.

“Endgame” is the fastest movie to ever top $1 billion globally, doing it in just five days. It took “Infinity War” 11 days.

And “Endgame” ALREADY ranks as the 18th largest worldwide release ever . . . and the sixth largest worldwide release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have now grossed over $19.8 billion worldwide, and NINE of them have topped $1 billion at the global box office.