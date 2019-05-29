Axe Body Spray Brought a Kid Out of a Coma

13 year old Kacper Krauze fell into a coma after he was pulled from a freezing river in northern England in February. His mom has tried waking him up by talking to him, playing his fave music, anything should could think of. Then she remembered he liked a particular body spray that he wore often. She brought it (Lynx Body Spray…the UK version of Axe Body Spray) to the hospital, sprayed him with it, and he opened his eyes!! Kacper came out of a coma March 7th. He’s still having issues talking and using his right hand, other than that, he’s made a full recovery!