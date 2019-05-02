Baby Shark Helped a Toddler with Spina Bifida Walk

Harper Comparin is a two year old and was born with spina bifida. Her parents didn’t think she would ever be able to walk because of her condition. A doc named Michelle Schultz has been working with Harper at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. She started playing Baby Shark to help Harper get up and moving. Like all of us, when the song comes on, Harper gets pumped! The docs use it as sort of a metronome, and she walks to the beat. Now, she’s walking all over the place!!

