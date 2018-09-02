The Illinois Department of Revenue is urging parents and families to hold on to their back to school receipts.

Spokesperson Terry Horstman says K-12 expenses can be claimed on your taxes.

“Qualifying expenses would include tuition, and book and lab fees, in excess of $250 that were paid to schools where the student is enrolled on a full-time basis,” Horstman said. “This also could apply to home schooled students.”

“The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents, or legal guardians, of a full-time student under the age of 21 to take a 25 percent tax credit on qualified education expenses over $250,” Horstman said.

The total credit may not exceed $750 for tax years ending on or after Dec. 31, 2017, regardless of the number of qualifying students.

Based on the latest final IL-1040 return data, 297,994 taxpayers claimed the Illinois Education Expense Credit in tax year 2016. The total amount claimed was $77.6 million, with an average credit of $261.

To learn more about the Illinois Education Expense Credit, Horstman suggests reading Illinois Department of Revenue Publication 132 and Publication 119 on the IDOR’s website.

The post Back To School Expenses Could Be Tax Deductible appeared first on 1470 WMBD.