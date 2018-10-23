Balanced Budget Announced In Peoria County

Peoria County has established a balanced budget for fiscal 2019, according to Board Chairman Andrew Rand.

Rand says the county’s department heads and the board’s various committees completed the budget process Monday and Tuesday. The full County Board will vote on the spending plan during its Nov. 8 meeting.

Rand says the 2019 budget fully funds the county’s pension obligations and establishes “a positive path forward” for Heddington Oaks, the county-owned nursing facility, according to the partnership announced earlier this year with OSF HealthCare.

Rand also says the county’s general fund, which has been an item for discussion, will end 2018 with a projected $1.1 million surplus to return to reserves.

“This Peoria County Board, Peoria County elected officials, and staff did a tremendous job in working together not only to craft a balanced 2019 budget, but we have taken steps to ensure the long-term financial health of the County,” Rand said in a County Board news release.