Friday, the famous Banksy painting of a little girl releasing a red heart-shaped balloon sold for $1.4 million. Right after the auctioneer hit the gavel, the painting started to SHRED itself inside the frame that was holding it! Banksy built that shredder into the frame years ago. After it happened, he posted a pic of it happening on Instagram with the caption “Going Going Gone.”
Banksy Painting Sold for Millions Self-Destructs
