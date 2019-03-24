Barr Preparing A Summary Of Mueller Reports’s Key Conclusions

(AP) – Attorney General William Barr is preparing a summary of the findings of the special counsel investigating Russian election interference.

The release of Barr’s summary of the report’s main conclusions is expected sometime Sunday.

The White House says it hasn’t been briefed on Robert Mueller’s confidential report. The nation’s top Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has told House Democrats that a summary of conclusions won’t be enough as she pressed for the entire report.

Mueller’s 22-month investigation reached its official end on Friday, the day the report was submitted to Barr. It’s expected to focus on whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the election and whether Trump later sought to obstruct the investigation.

Trump has denied any collusion and disparaged the investigation as a “witch hunt.”