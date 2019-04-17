Barr To Address Mueller Report Thursday Morning

(AP) – The Justice Department says Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference Thursday morning on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. (CDT) at the Justice Department in Washington. Barr will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Justice Department has said a redacted version of Mueller’s report will be released Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Barr.

President Donald Trump says he may hold a press conference after the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday.

Live coverage of Barr’s news conference begins at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.

