Seven homes in Bartonville have been evacuated after a residential gas leak was discovered in the neighborhood. Additionally, one homeowner was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel said the police and fire departments, along with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Township Fire Department, responded to the area of 33 Sherry Lane at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a strong gas odor come from the residence.

As emergency responders arrived, there was a noticeable gas odor and Ameren Illinois crews were called to cut off the gas and electricity to the home.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Fengel said it was not known how long residents would remain evacuated from their homes.

Sherry Lane remains closed to traffic north of Holly Ave.

The post Bartonville Homes Evacuated After Gas Leak appeared first on 1470 WMBD.