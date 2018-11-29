Bartonville Police Searching For Men Considered Armed And Dangerous

(From 25 News) — Police in Bartonville are searching for three men who are suspects in an armed theft of an Audi.

In a release, police said a man was working on his car outside in the 100 block of Rosaria Ave. around 6:34 pm Wednesday, when he was jumped by three men wearing ski masks.

The victim reported they demanded his car keys and threatened him with a handgun. After the victim gave up his keys, he reported that the men tried to bind his hands and hit him in the head with the gun.

That’s when he was able to run away and get help. Police said the victim walked into a local business covered in blood. The man was taken to the hospital after that.

Police are looking for the three suspects. The men in the ski masks are described as two white men and one black man, all between the ages of 35-40 years old.

The stolen car is a dark blue 2004 Audi A6 with an Illinois license plate AR55735. Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this car they are asking you to call 911.

If you have any tips about this crime you can call CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.