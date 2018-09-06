The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to never give out their Social Security Numbers over the phone.

A phone scam is targeting Central Illinois residents, with callers being threatened with revocation of their Social Security Number if they do not confirm it over the phone.

The BBB says it has received calls from Springfield, Champaign and Macomb.

The calls are robo-calls and several numbers are being spoofed, meaning a different Caller ID will be displayed.

The BBB says the Social Security Administration never requests your Social Security Number over the phone. If you are questioning whether the call is legit, call your local Social Security Administration Office or the administration’s direct line at 1-800-772-1213.

If you believe your Social Security Number has been compromised, call your local police department to fill out a police report. This will help you document the fraudulent activity with your Social Security Number.

Furthermore, if you have received one of these calls and released your Social Security Number, the BBB says to also contact the Federal Trade Commission to report that your identity has been stolen.

Another way to protect yourself is with a credit freeze. By doing so, no new lines of credit may be opened in your name until you are certain that you are not a victim of the scam. If you are aware of a specific place your information has been used, contact that company’s fraud department to report the misuse of your information.

The post BBB Warns Of Scam Involving Social Security Numbers appeared first on 1470 WMBD.