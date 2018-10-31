Be Extra Careful Driving in Neighborhoods Tonight

Hey, it’s Randy. Some of my best childhood memories were of going Trick or Treating on Halloween night. Then, as I had kids of my own, enjoying taking them out on the annual night of sugar highs. Please, please be extra careful when driving in residential areas tonight. Drive slowly and be ready to stop quickly. The weather’s going to be pretty good, and there’ll be herds of kids out in the neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, car pedestrian accidents jump 43% on Halloween, and kids between 4 and 8 years old are five times more likely to be hit by a car tonight.

Make absolutely sure young children have a responsible person with them at all times, and be especially careful when crossing a street.

Other tips to help make sure the night is all fun:

Make sure drivers can see you. Glow sticks and flashlights are a must after dark. Reflective tape is also a great idea, especially if your kid’s costume is dark. Make sure your kids can walk easily in their costume and, if they’re wearing a mask, they can see clearly ahead and in all directions. Trips and falls are the second most common type of injury associated with Halloween.

Have a safe and happy Halloween, everyone!