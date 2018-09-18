Bergner’s Is Back…Online

(From 25 News) –Bergner’s is back – but only digitally, so far.

The store’s website was updated over the weekend with a message from parent company Bon-Ton’s new president, Jordan Voloshin of CSC Generation. Voloshin said his company was “inspired by the opportunity to rebuild an American icon.”

“I spent many days at various stores talking to customers who were truly saddened by the thought of losing their beloved brand. Few companies are lucky to have customers who are this invested in its success,” said Voloshin. He also said the company had a competent and loyal workforce.

CSC Generation specializes in acquiring existing brands and setting up e-commerce platforms. On its website, the company said it is “saving companies from Amazon,” the pre-dominant digital retailer.

In court documents, CSC has indicated it would be willing to bring back select brick-and-mortar storefronts in some states, including Illinois, but it remains unclear which physical locations could see a revival.

Bergner’s was originally founded in Peoria in 1889. The store had locations in Peoria, Bloomington, Pekin, Peru and Galesburg.

