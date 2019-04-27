Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Peoria

A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed late Friday night in Peoria.

Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says at approximately 11:46 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the area of Western and Millman regarding a bicyclist hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and the driver as well as the cyclist. The cyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the vehicle was traveling southbound on Western when the cyclist entered the road heading eastbound when he was struck by the vehicle.

Dotson says alcohol was not a factor in regards to the driver. No citations have been issued. and there is no indication that the driver was impared.

An investigation is on-going.