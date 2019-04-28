Bicyclist Struck By Car Identified

A man struck and killed while riding his bicycle in south Peoria has been identified.

The Peoria County coroner says an autopsy revealed Tavari Armstrong, 31, likely died instantly from acute blunt force neck and head trauma. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers responded to the area of Western and Millman at 11:46 p.m. Friday on a report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and the driver as well as Armstrong.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the vehicle was traveling south on Western when Armstrong entered the road heading east when he was struck by the vehicle.

Dotson says alcohol was not a factor in regards to the driver. No citations have been issued and there is no indication the driver was impaired.

An investigation is on-going.