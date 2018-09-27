Blasey Ford-Kavanaugh Testify To Senate Committee

Christine Blasey Ford says she is certain she did not mistakenly identify Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as her attacker at a party when they were both in high school more than 30 years ago.

Kavanaugh says he “never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind” with Christine Ford.

Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee which conducted a hearing into the sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

Ford, during her testimony Thursday morning, said the alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh “drastically altered her life for a very long time.”

Ford says she suffered anxiety, phobia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder-like symptoms.

She says the primary impact on her life was the four years after it happened. She struggled in college both academically and socially, and had an especially difficult time forming friendships with boys.

She says it also manifested more recently. She asked her husband to make two front doors in their California home as a result of the attack, so she could have a way out if necessary.

Ford says she “agonized daily” over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about the sexual assault allegations.

Ford told the committee that Kavanaugh barricaded her in a bedroom at a house party during high school and got on top of her and assaulted her.

She says that over the years, she convinced herself that because she was not raped, she should just pretend that it didn’t happen. But when it became clear Kavanaugh would likely be named to the court, she said she faced a difficult choice.

She says that she sent a letter detailing the allegations to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California but had planned not to come forward. But the letter was leaked to the press. She then decided that she should speak out to tell her story in her own words.

She said her goal is to be helpful.

Responding to questions from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein about how she could be sure it was Kavanaugh and not someone else who assaulted her in the bedroom of a home in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C, Ford said, “The same way I am sure I am talking to you right now.”

Feinstein said: “So what you are telling us is this could not be a case of mistaken identity.”

Ford’s response: “Absolutely not.”

Ford says her strongest memory is the laughter.

Ford, a research psychologist and professor, said, “indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter.”

She was describing Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, the other teen she says was present as they locked her in a room at a party.

Ford testified that Kavanaugh and Judge “were laughing with each other.”

Asked if she has ever forgotten that laughter, she shook her head no.

She described being “underneath one of them” as the two laughed.

Ford says no one helped write the letter she sent privately to Sen. Dianne Feinstein outlining her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Asked by Phoenix sex crimes attorney Rachel Mitchell at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing if Ford had any help, Ford answered flatly, “No.”

Ford first brought her concerns privately in July to her congresswoman, Anna Eshoo. The California Democrat suggested she write the letter to Feinstein.

Ford described a “fairly brief” phone call with Feinstein once the senator had received the letter.

Ford says she started interviewing lawyers because the few other people she had told said she would need one.

Kavanaugh gave a defiant opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee to clear his name of allegations of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh told senators the allegations have left his family and his name “totally and permanently destroyed.”

The appellate court judge sounded angry, his voice rising. He says, “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

He lashed out at the committee over the time it has taken to convene the hearing after Ford’s allegation first emerged. He says, “This is a circus.”

He urged senators to listen to the people who know him and not those making grotesque allegations against him.

Kavanaugh said he “will not be intimidated” into withdrawing his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh told lawmakers in his opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee: “You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never.”

Kavanaugh said he “never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind” with Christine Blasey Ford.

Kavanaugh said that he is not questioning whether Ford was sexually assaulted – but he says he did not do that to her or anyone. He says he’s “innocent of this charge.”

Kavanaugh tried to hold back tears when he said one of his girls said they should “pray for the woman” making the allegations.

Kavanaugh says, “That’s a lot of wisdom from a 10 year old.” He says, “We mean no ill will.”

Kavanaugh says the sexual allegations against him are a “calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

He says part of the reason for the allegations is anger by some about President Donald Trump and the 2016 election, and out of revenge on “behalf of the Clintons.” In the 1990s, Kavanaugh was on the team that investigated President Bill Clinton as part of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation. The report led to Clinton’s impeachment, though he was not removed from office.

Kavanaugh also said the allegations are also the result of money from left-wing opposition groups.

Kavanaugh apologized to a high school acquaintance whose name was in a yearbook entry written by him and others with the word “alumnus” after.

Kavanaugh called Renate Schroeder Dolphin “a good female friend” whom people in his social circle “would admire and went to dances with.” He said the yearbook reference “was clumsily intended to show affection and that she was one of us.”

He says the media has falsely interpreted the term “alumnus” as being related to sex. He said it was not, adding that he and Dolphin “never had any sexual interaction at all.”

He says, “So sorry to her for that yearbook reference.”

According to reports, Dolphin had initially been one of 65 women to endorse Kavanaugh after the sexual assault allegations came to light from Christine Blasey (BLAH’-zee) Ford. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusation.

Dolphin withdrew her endorsement after Ford’s accusation came to light.

In a heated exchange with Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy Kavanaugh dismissed the scrutiny of his high school yearbook as an “absurdity.”

Democratic senators have been bringing up Kavanaugh’s yearbook. Leahy asked Kavanaugh about his yearbook and the “drinking” and “sexual exploits” it mentions. As Kavanaugh started to respond, Leahy tried to cut him off.

Kavanaugh retorted, “I’m going to talk about my high school record if you’re going to sit here and mock me.”

After Kavanaugh talked about how he “busted his butt” on academics and played sports in high school, Leahy said: “We got a filibuster but not a single answer.”

Kavanaugh also called certain allegations against him a “joke” and a “farce.”

Kavanaugh was referring specifically to allegations by Julie Swetnick, whose name and allegations became public Wednesday, a day before the hearings. Swetnick said in a sworn statement that she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

Kavanaugh was responding to questions from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein when he said: “The Swetnick thing is a joke, that’s a farce.”

Feinstein asked Kavanaugh if he wanted to say more about Swetnick’s allegations. Kavanaugh responded: “No.”

Brett Kavanaugh apologized after tangling with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar over his drinking in high school.

The senator from Minnesota asked Kavanaugh about his drinking habits during a hearing on sexual assault allegations. Ford says Kavanaugh was drunk at the time he sexually assaulted her.

Klobuchar said Kavanaugh wrote in testimony that he sometimes had too many drinks. Klobuchar asked whether he ever drank so much that he couldn’t remember what happened or part of what happened the night before. Kavanaugh answered “no.”

In a back-and-forth, he added, “Have you?” and followed up a second time.

Klobuchar said: “I have no drinking problem, Judge.” Kavanaugh responded: “Nor do I.”

After returning from a break, he apologized for asking her that question.

