BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR PEORIA METRO AREA UNTIL 6AM MONDAY

Peoria-Woodford-Fulton-Tazewell-Schuyler-Mason-Cass-
Including the cities of Peoria, Eureka, Canton, Pekin, Rushville,
Havana, and Beardstown
1138 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by
calling 1-800-452-4368.