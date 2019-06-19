Boaty McBoatface Made a Major Scientific Discovery

About 3 years ago there was an online petition to decide what to name a new scientific research ship in England. The name with the most votes was Boaty McBoatface. However, the ones in charge of the project rejected the name because they’re also part of the No Fun Team. The name Boaty McBoatface went to a smaller boat….a little yellow, autonomous submarine. Boaty went out on his first mission two years ago to measure things like currents and water temps in Antarctica. Turns out…Boaty made a HUGE discovery! The data he found showed strong winds have been creating more turbulence under the sea. This resulted in cold water mixing with warmer water, and causing ocean temps to rise, which contributes to rising sea levels! Good job Boaty!!