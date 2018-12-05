Bob Dole Salutes Former President Bush

(AP) – Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president, who died Friday at the age of 94.

Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.

Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.

Sully the service dog has visited with former President George H.W. Bush’s casket.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The yellow Labrador, who served the late president until his death on Friday, walked into the Rotunda on a leash with Americans in wheelchairs who have benefited from the Americans with Disabilities Act that Bush signed.

Sully is 2 years old and named for retired airline captain “Sully” Sullenberger who in 2009 landed a US Airways flight in the Hudson River off Manhattan after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. All 155 people aboard survived.

Sully the dog lay down near the casket and later sat among the disabled Americans gathered to pay their respects to Bush. He’ll head off to a few weeks’ training at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is expected to serve veterans.