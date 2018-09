Bob Seger’s “Travelin’ Man…The Final Tour” will be making a stop in Peoria early next year.

Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will play at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on January 22, 2019.

Tickets, which start at $48 dollars, go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 28th.

For more information, click HERE.

