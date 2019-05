The St. Louis County, Missouri Medical Examiner has identified the remains of a man found in the Mississippi River on May 17 as James Andrae of Creve Coeur.

The 49-year-old Andrae was reported missing by family on May 8 after he failed to show up for work.

Andrae’s vehicle was found near St. Louis on May 13.

Creve Coeur Police say no foul play is suspected, and an investigation is now closed.