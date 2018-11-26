Body Found In River Identified As Manito Woman

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, Fon Du Lac Park Police and Illinois Conservation Police held a combined sonar-search of the Illinois River in Manito Saturday.

They were looking for leads in the disappearance of Lois Fidler, 69, who was last seen leaving her home in February.

Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger reports around noon Saturday, a boat located a car sunken around 20 feet from shore, just south of Copper Creek Road.

The 2003 Jeep Liberty matched the description of Fidler’s last known vehicle.

Tazewell County Coroner Brian Foley says dental records identified Fidler as the woman found in the vehicle.

The cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are still investigating this incident.