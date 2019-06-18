Boil Order For Portions Of North Peoria, Peoria Heights, Medina Township

Illinois American Water has issued a boil order because of an unexpected drop in water pressure.

The customers affected are in portions of North Peoria, Peoria Heights and Medina Township.

Company officials say the drop in water pressure was the result of water system work in the area. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking and cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

While it is standard procedure for boil order to be in effect for 36 hours, Senior Operations Manager Roger Goodson said Illinois American Water is working hard to complete the required testing quickly.

The company will issue a media news release and call customers when the boil water order has been lifted.

A map of the affected area of the boil water order is HERE.