Boil Order Lifted For N. Peoria, Peoria Heights, Medina Township

Illinois American Water says a boil order issued Tuesday to North Peoria, Peoria Heights and a portion of Medina Township has been lifted.

Water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

Illinois American Water says it is no longer necessary for customers in the affected area to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

During the boil order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.

A drop in water pressure prompted the boil order Tuesday. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution.