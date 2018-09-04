Bon-Ton’s IL Stores Could Make A Comeback

(From 25 News)–Plans to bring Bon-Ton and subsidiary companies like Bergner’s back are centered around digital sales – but some physical storefronts in Illinois could also reopen.

USA TODAY reports Bon-Ton’s brands are close to acquisition. The new Bon-Ton would focus on online sales, but some physical stores in Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania would also reopen, the newspaper reports.

The stores would have shorter hours during most weekdays, with extended hours from Thursday to Sunday. Former Bon-Ton employees would get the first opportunities to work at the re-opened stores, USA TODAY reports.

