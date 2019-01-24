Bond Set At $25,000 For Woman Charged In Hit-And-Run

(From 25 News)–Bond was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Peoria woman charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident on Farmington Road over the weekend.

Amanda Boyer, 26, was charged with failure to report an accident, a class 1 felony.

Boyer is charged with hitting John Lackey, 39, of West Peoria in the 3100 block of W. Farmington Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and leaving the scene. Lackey likely died instantly.

Boyer must pay 10 percent of her bond to be released. She is due back in court on Feb. 21.

