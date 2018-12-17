Bond Set For Man Accused Of Reporting False Child Abduction

Bond was set at $50,000 for a man who authorities said filed a false child abduction report in retaliation for a drug deal gone bad.

Mitchell Dutz, 18, is charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, making a false 911 call and obstructing justice in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Dutz is due again in court on Dec. 26.

Dutz allegedly called 911 at 5:01 p.m. Saturday claiming his vehicle was stolen, with a 13-month-old boy in the backseat, from the Circle K in Farmington by three suspects while he paid for fuel.

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert for the abducted child and identified one of three suspects in the reported theft and abduction.

Authorities during their investigation later determined Dutz had fabricated his story.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Dutz was allegedly robbed during a drug deal and had used the child as a way to pursue charges against the alleged persons who robbed him.

At no time was a child abducted or any car stolen.

The alleged suspect named by Dutz and identified in the Amber Alert was not involved in any way.

Once that was confirmed, an extensive investigation was conducted with multiple departments in order to confirm that no child was at risk.

(News partner 25 News contributed to this report)