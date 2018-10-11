Bradley 7-1 Center Ari Boya Suffers Ankle Injury

Bradley men’s basketball 7-1 center Ari Boya will miss the next 10-12 weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

Boya, according to a university news release, suffered the injury during practice Wednesday. The injury will delay Boya’s start of his freshman season.

“Ari is a great talent and we certainly will miss everything that he brings to the table and the value he adds to our team,” said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle in the news release. “Basketball is a very physical game and unfortunately, injuries are just part of competing at this level. This is just a minor setback for him and we can’t wait for him to contribute to our success at Bradley.”

“Good teams find ways to win and with an experienced and veteran team returning, this is just another opportunity for someone to step up and get quality minutes during his recovery process,” Wardle said.

