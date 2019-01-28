Bradley And ISU’s ‘Challenge On 74’ Blood Drive Is Back

The annual “Challenge on 74” Blood Drive competition between Bradley University and Illinois State University gets underway Jan. 29.

Todd Baker, with the local Red Cross, tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that Bradley’s blood drive is open to everyone.

“You don’t have to be a Bradley student. We are calling on the anybody in the community, especially Bradley alumni and Bradley students, faculty and staff, to come out and support the blood drive,” Baker said.

The “Challenge on 74” is in its tenth year. The school that collects the highest percentage of its three-day goal wins bragging rights for a year.

Last year, Bradley won the Challenge collecting 104-percent of its goal, while ISU finished at 97-percent.

Bradley is again holding its blood drive in memory of Megan Fong, a former tennis player and blood donor.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to help address a winter blood donation shortage. All donors will receive a commemorative “We Challenge U” T-shirt, while supplies last.

Bradley University “Challenge on 74” blood drives will be conducted Jan. 29-31 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Markin Center, 819 N. Glenwood, Peoria.

More information can be found HERE and enter and the sponsor code BRADLEY, or call the Red Cross (1-800-733-2767).