Bradley Braves’ Success Is Good News For Local Shop

The Bradley Men’s Basketball team is headed for the NCAA Tournament, and Bradley shirts are selling.

“As soon as they start to win, people start coming in,” said Mike Hallar, owner of Academy Of Screen Printing & Awards. Right now, their Bradley gear is 50-percent off.

Academy Of Screen Printing & Awards is the only Peoria shop that is licensed to produce and sell in-house Bradley apparel, according to Hallar.

“Everything’s local. It’s as local as it gets,” Hallar said.

The shop is easily able to re-stock items and create new ones within just a few hours.

“All we have to do is wait for the magic moment, and we can run,” Hallar said.