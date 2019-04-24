Bradley Freshman Guard Armon Brummett To Transfer

(From Bradley University) – Bradley basketball head coach Brian Wardle announced on Wednesday that Armon Brummett is no longer part of the Braves program.

“We wish Armon and his family the best as they move forward,” Wardle said. “We appreciate all that he gave to our program this past year. We also understand that keeping every student-athlete for all four years isn’t always going to happen with today’s mentality and that players are going to transfer. We are recruiting 365 days a year and are excited to entertain some potential student-athletes in the coming weeks after our recent success.”

“I’d like to thank Coach Wardle and the staff at Bradley University for giving me this opportunity this year,” Brummett said. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to gain my release from the Bradley University program. I wish Bradley University nothing but continued success for the future.”

Brummett played in 24 games during his rookie season, scoring 13 total points with 16 rebounds and 11 steals.