Bradley Hosts Missouri Valley Conference Softball Championship

For the first time since 2009, Bradley University Softball hosts the Missouri Valley Conference Championship with all 10 teams participating. The tournament is being held at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

Due to inclement weather forecasts, Wednesday’s games have been moved indoors at the complex dome.

Jack Watkins, Associate Commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference, says playing softball indoors is a unique experience.

“We want it to be the best experience possible,” Watkins said. “Would we rather be outside? Absolutely”.

Watkins said that they are grateful for the alternate plan, and still being able to continue with the tournament.

This is the first time in ten years all conference teams are participating. “It is a great experience for the student athletes,” Watkins said.

Loyola vs Indiana State opened the tournament at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Evansville vs. Valparaiso at 6:32 p.m.

Watkins says he hopes for a “great student athlete experience with no injuries, and let the best team win”.

Bradley, which finished fourth in the Valley and earned a double-bye in the tournament, will be in action Thursday at 4 p.m.