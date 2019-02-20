Bradley Looking For PTSD Research Volunteers

Professors at Bradley University are looking for Veteran volunteers to participate in their pilot research study on treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Professor Nancy Sherman said participants will be informed of everything before the study begins.

“We will answer any questions. If a person is interested, we would meet with them and go over the informed consent,” Sherman said.

Participants must meet criteria and will be screened for the diagnosis of PTSD.

There are three treatments used in the study that is shown to have some effectiveness in reducing symptoms of PTSD.

The treatments are Neurofeedback, Reconsolidation of traumatic memories (RTM), and Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR).

Sherman said that participating in the study not only helps the partcipant, but the university as well.

“A benefit for we professors is to add to the body of knowledge that surrounds this issue and actually making a difference,” Sherman said.

Those who complete the study will receive $100.

If any veteran who is interested in participating in the study, or has questions can call Sherman at (309) 677-3197, Dr. Celia Johnson at (309) 657-4707, or Dr. Lori Russell-Chapin at (309) 677-3186.

Calls can be anonymous.