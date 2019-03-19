Bradley Men’s Basketball Off To NCAA Tournament

And they’re off!

The Bradley Men’s Basketball team received a fan-filled send off Tuesday afternoon, as they boarded the bus outside Renaissance Coliseum to the NCAA Tournament.

Fans are positive for the team’s success. Bradley University’s Rick Smith says that they have come far.

“They’ve shown perseverance and resilience. And, they’ve come together as a team. We’ve been really proud of them for that,” Smith said.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Bradley fan Ken Harding attended the 2006 NCAA Tournament in which Bradley played in, and he’s excited to go once again.

“It’s always good to have a chance to see them play these teams on a neutral floor,” Harding said. “It’s a big accomplishment, we’re a solid conference.”

Bradley will play Michigan State in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday at 1:45 p.m. Braves Plus, live from the official Bradley watch party at the Bullpen Bar And Grill begins at 12:36 p.m. on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.