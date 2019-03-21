Bradley Plays Very Well But Loses to Michigan State in NCAA game

The Bradley Braves played very well against one of the best teams in the country this afternoon, but came up on the short end of a 76-65 score in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines.

Bradley played to an early lead, and was up 35-34 at halftime. In the second half, the Braves were down by 8, but fought back to take the lead, only to see Michigan State pull away in the last three minutes of the game.

Congratulations to Bradley, who really gave the Spartans a battle, and represented the University and Peoria very well. GREAT season, Braves!