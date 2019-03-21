Bradley Plays Very Well But Loses to Michigan State in NCAA game

The Bradley Braves played very well against one of the best teams in the country this afternoon, but came up on the short end of a 76-65 score in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines.

Bradley played to an early lead, and was up 35-34 at halftime. In the second half, the Braves were down by 8, but fought back to take the lead, only to see Michigan State pull away in the last three minutes of the game.

Congratulations to Bradley, who really gave the Spartans a battle, and represented the University and Peoria very well. GREAT season, Braves!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Join Us For “I Run With Survivors” 5K Run/1 Mile Walk to Benefit The Center For Prevention of Abuse Don’t Miss the Greatest Battle of the Bands EVER in Peoria–The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones! What’s the Most Embarrassing “Fact” You Believed as a Kid? Are You Planning on Spending a Whole Day Doing Spring Cleaning? Today, You Can Help The Ronald McDonald House Help Families in Peoria! Spring Has Finally Sprung! What Warmer Weather Things Are You Going to Do First?
Comments