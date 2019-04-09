Bradley Raises Flags For National Champion Speech Team

Bradley University celebrates the speech team’s big win by raising flags in the Hardin Circle of Pride.

Over the weekend, the Bradley speech team was crowned the American Forensics Association national champions.

The team’s vice president Greg Huber, says the team has dreamed of this win for years.

“This is something that we talk about so much. This is the goal. There are only a couple of programs that have teams big enough to accomplish this,” Huber said. “It’s been a goal of ours since our freshman year”.

Huber, along with team president, Megan Magee, were runners-up to their own teammates, Trijae and Joshua Beckles, for the duo interpretation.

“We dreamed of bringing back this trophy, who our predecessors have named ‘Oscar’ for whatever reason,” Magee said. “We were 18 when we first stepped on to this team, now we are 22”.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

This championship is the team’s first since 2013, and the 42nd championship overall.

Magee said this year’s team wanted to do something different.

“We decided to write speeches that we knew could change the world. That would change hearts of those who listened,” Magee said.

Out of 11 titles handed out at the nationals, Bradley brought home four. Three students were in the top 20 in the nation.

With the team still hyped, they will head to another national tournament in California this weekend.

“We are 2019, and we are champions,” Magee said.