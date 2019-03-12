Bradley Selection Viewing Party Sunday

(BU) – The 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Champion Bradley Braves are set to learn their fate in the NCAA Tournament this Sunday as fans are invited to Renaissance Coliseum to watch the NCAA Selection Show with the team and staff.

Doors open at Renaissance Coliseum’s main arena on Sunday at 4 p.m. with the one-hour show beginning at 5 p.m. No tickets are necessary as the watch party is free for all Braves fans.

Food, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, including a cash bar. Fans can also take their picture with the Valley Championship trophy, while a bounce house is also available for kids to enjoy.

Additionally, later this week, the Braves will announce ticket distribution plans.

On Sunday, the Braves earned the program’s third Missouri Valley Conference Championship and first in 31 years with a thrilling 57-54 victory against Northern Iowa.

With the win, Bradley earned the automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament and will make its ninth trip to the national championship