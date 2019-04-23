Bradley Speech Team Wins Another National Contest

The Bradley University speech team has done it again.

After winning the American Forensics Association contest two weeks ago, the team brings home the win for the American Forensics Association contest held in California.

This championship brings the Bradley speech team up to 43 team championships and 162 individual national titles.

According to the Associated Press, the Bradley speech team is the most successful collegiate forensics program in the country, and the most successful collegiate team in any capacity, including sports.

The University will celebrate the team’s multiple championship titles at 2 p.m. Friday at the Caterpillar Global Communications Center on campus.

The community is invited to attend.

