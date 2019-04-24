Bradley Students And Police Protest Sexual Assault

Denim Day is celebrated around the country as a day to protest against sexual assault, and Bradley University students along with university police, joined the protest.

Bradley Police Chief, Brian Joschko, says the movement is inspiring.

“It really is an opportunity for people to come together and show solidarity with victims of sexual assault,” Joschko said.

Denim day became a nationwide protest after a case from Italy in the 1990s, in which a court sided with a perpetrator because of what his female victim was wearing when she was assaulted.

The idea behind wearing denim protests the notion that someone could be a potential victim of sexual assault based on what they are wearing.

Joschko says that the youth of today is the movement of change.

“Whether it is the MeToo movement or really any sort of social change.” Joschko said. “A lot of that originates on college campuses”.

Joschko believes the students have an impact on that change, and that they lead the movement.

“And making sure we all treat each other with dignity and respect”, Joschko said.

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness month, the Bradley University Police are wearing teal patches, with the sexual assault awareness ribbon.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

“Coffee with a Cop” will take place on campus Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. The public is welcome to attend.