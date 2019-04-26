Bradley Students Showcase Video Games At Riverfront Museum

For a sixth year, the Peoria Riverfront Museum is partnering with Bradley University’s Interactive Media Department as the home of FUSE…an interactive experience showcasing a year’s worth of animation and design work by Bradley’s interactive media students.

The one-day event on Saturday, April 27, is produced by Bradley University students within the Interactive Media Department’s four majors: Game Design, Animation, Interactive Media and User Interaction/User Experience.

“What I love about the students coming up with ideas and making their own pitches is that we get projects that I could never think to assign,” said Bradley Game Design Professor David Abzug.

Abzug tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that all of the interactive students learn how to program and work on creative teams.

“We have people that graduate and they go into gaming companies. But, we also have students that graduate and use those skills in other lines of work,” Abzug said.

Abzug says every video game at Saturday’s FUSE event at the museum has a team of students that have worked behind the scenes for an entire year to to prepare it for the public.

“It’s really making something that is beautiful, that sounds great, and is fun to play with, which were the art comes into play. And, that’s hard to learn,” Abzug said.

Saturday’s FUSE event at Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington Street, will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More details HERE.