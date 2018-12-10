Bradley Tops It Off

Bradley University celebrated a beam topping off ceremony, placing one of the final beams on the new Business and Engineering Convergence Center.

Before placing the beam on the structure, students and staff were able to sign the beam to forever leave their mark on the future of the university.

Alpha Media/Kristina Leahy

Bradley University President Gary Roberts said the new facility is a huge investment in the future of the university, as well as the community.

“It’s the long-term impact of this project and this facility that will be transformative,” Roberts said.

The facility will house the Foster College of Business and the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology.

“What we call the Convergence Center, facilitates and symbolizes the interdisciplinary, hands on type of education that Bradley has emphasized and will increasingly characterize a Bradley education,” Roberts said.

Senior Marketing Major, Kelsey White teamed up with Nokia, on a convergence team for her senior project.

“This building is a physical representation of the future Bradley is creating,” White said.

The Business and Engineering Convergence Center is a 270,000 square foot, $100 million project that has benefited the community with hundreds of construction jobs.

“It is estimated that this project will produce, 200-250 full time equivalent construction jobs, resulting in approximately $14 million in wages,” said Executive Director of West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, Clint Drury.

Through those wages, over $56 million will be invested back into the economy, according to Drury.

Bradley University will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this spring when the new facility can be occupied.