Bradley University Department Head Resigns

The chair of Bradley University’s electrical and computer engineering department and associate professor, In Soo Ahn, has resigned days after an online petition had been created calling for his dismissal.

A statement issued by the University Friday indicated, “As of Nov. 2, 2018, Professor Ahn resigned from his tenured faculty position and will retire at the end of the semester after more than 32 years.”

Peoria County court records show Ahn, 63, was sentenced to four years probation in 2007 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse against the family member when Ahn was 51. The probation was terminated in October, 2011.

“When Bradley’s leadership first became aware of the issue involving Professor In Soo Ahn more than ten years ago,” the University said in a written statement, “it fully informed itself of all the relevant facts and circumstances as well as all relevant legal obligations, including Professor Ahn’s contractual rights.”

“All decisions made at that time and since relating to Professor Ahn have been mindful of all of these facts, circumstances, and obligations. However, at no time has Bradley made decisions or taken action that created any risk to the safety or security of the campus on anyone on it.”

The University began its statement as saying, “The Bradley University Administration cares deeply about the health, safety, and well-being of its students, faculty, staff and all who visit the campus. This is always of paramount importance in all of its decisions. Bradley must also respect the legal rights of all associated parties in any given situation.”