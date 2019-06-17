Bradley University Earns Top Ranking For Jobs

Career website Zippia.com has ranked colleges nationwide that have the best record when it comes to finding employment a decade after graduation.

The report identifies schools with the highest placement rates in each state. According to the report, Illinois’ top school was Bradley University. Zippia specifically looked at the U.S. Department of Education’s “College Scorecard” from 2017-2018.

Bradley University Spokesperson Renee Charles says they are very happy with the ranking.

“We have a 93-percent placement rate (5 year average), so we know we are doing something right. To have a reputable organization also recognize our results is tremendous,” Charles said.

Bradley University has been recognized nationally for its engineering, game design and health programs. Charles says these areas/industries are growing and the jobs are in high demand.

“We offer what the economy is in need of and our students are prepared with both the classroom knowledge and the soft skills that employers say is often lacking these days,” Charles said.

Charles says Bradley University’s Smith Career Center is an incredible asset on campus. The SCC provides comprehensive career services to students and recruitment assistance to employers.

“The programs and services offered are responsive to current trends and economic conditions affecting the job market,” Charles said.

For more information on the Zippia report, click HERE.