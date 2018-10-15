Bradley University Founder Voted Illinois’ “Groundbreaking Woman”

The founder of Bradley University tops the Illinois Top 200 poll of groundbreaking women in Illinois history.

Bradley in 1875 became the first woman to serve on the board of a national bank. She was among the first to demand a prenuptial agreement and is in the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

“As far as we know, Bradley is the only university in the U.S. that was founded exclusively by a woman using her own resources,” Bradley University President Gary Roberts is quoted in the Springfield State Journal-Register. “She was so far ahead of her time and amazingly resourceful, even by today’s standards. What an incredible woman Lydia Moss Bradley was. We strive daily to carry on her legacy.”

Feminist and Peoria native Betty Friedan finished second in the voting conducted by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Jane Addams, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey were also in the top five.

Completing the top ten are: former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ida B. Wells, “Mother” Jones and Mary Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, and Galesburg resident “Mother” Bickerdyke.

The Top 200 lets Illinois resident vote on the popular and influential individuals in a number of a categories. Prior to the state’s 200th birthday, Dec. 3, there will be voting on 20 different categories to make the Illinois Top 200.

Voting is now underway for minority trailblazers. The nominees include former President Barack Obama, former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, Jesse Jackson, Black Hawk and Minnie Minoso.

The deadline for voting is noon (CDT), Oct. 26. You can cast your vote HERE.

